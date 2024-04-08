Taste of the Masters: Bringing Augusta National's food experience to patrons at home

The menu has come a long way since the Masters inception in 1934, with the Taste of the Masters as simply the next step in its evolution. What originally started as an almost regional, exclusive offering for ticketed fans in 2020 has now grown to a nationwide fan favorite in households across the country. As for whether the Masters pimento cheese sandwich has made its way to all 50 states, it’s hard to say, but 2024 is the first year where shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is available. And why stop there? Fan interest north of the border suggests that "Taste of the Masters" could be headed to Canada as well.