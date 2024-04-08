Masters Tournament, Round 1: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

The 88th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday from Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his record-breaking season and enters the event as the favorite to win his second green jacket. Rory McIlroy travels to Augusta, Georgia, eyeing a career Grand Slam, while defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland will aim for his first major title. Tiger Woods makes his second start of the season with the opportunity to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. The five-time Masters winner tied Gary Player and Fred Couples last year for most made cuts.