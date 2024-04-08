Masters Tournament, Round 1: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 88th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday from Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his record-breaking season and enters the event as the favorite to win his second green jacket. Rory McIlroy travels to Augusta, Georgia, eyeing a career Grand Slam, while defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland will aim for his first major title. Tiger Woods makes his second start of the season with the opportunity to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. The five-time Masters winner tied Gary Player and Fred Couples last year for most made cuts.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest will be held on Wednesday, April 10, starting at noon. Live streaming video coverage will be available on Masters.com at 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: noon-3 p.m., ESPN+; 3-5 p.m., ESPN
- Thursday-Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)
Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:
- On the range
- Hole Nos. 4-6
- Featured Groups coverage
- Amen Corner
- Hole Nos. 15-16
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.