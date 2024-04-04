PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Valero Texas Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read




    Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Valero Texas Open gets underway Friday from San Antonio, Texas. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, one of the TOUR’s most historic events and the last stop before the Masters, sees Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa in the field. Corey Conners will look to defend an event that he has won twice, the first coming as a Monday qualifier.

    Askhay Bhatia tops the field heading into Friday with a 9-under 63. He holds a three-stroke lead over Brendon Todd and Justin Lower. Rory McIlroy carded a 3-under 69 and Jordan Spieth carded a hole-in-one on No. 16, finishing at 1-over.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Special programming alert: The Korn Ferry Tour's domestic season kicks off this week at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Tune in to Golf Channel for coverage (all times ET):
      • Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
      • Friday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
      • Saturday: 3:30-6 p.m.
      • Sunday: 2:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover (10th tee)
    • 9:15 a.m.: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley (10th tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)


