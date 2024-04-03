Rory McIlroy receives golf lesson from Butch Harmon after early season struggles
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Rory McIlroy left THE PLAYERS Championship unsatisfied. There were glimmers of good, like his opening round 65 to share the 18-hole lead. He made 26 birdies at TPC Sawgrass, one off the tournament record. Yet, when the final putt dropped Sunday, McIlroy finished 11 shots back of winner Scottie Scheffler.
“The good is good. The bad is still quite destructive,” said McIlroy, who made three double bogeys and 11 bogeys alongside the barrage of birdies. “I honestly expect a lot more from myself.”
And it appears McIlroy turned to a familiar and trusted source to help aid his swing woes. McIlroy confirmed on the “I Fly Podcast” this week that he sought legendary swing instructor Butch Harmon for advice.
“I went last week to see Butch Harmon for a golf lesson,” McIlroy said. “I’ve seen him over the years, like once every few years I’ll say, ‘Hey Butch, can I just come see you and just you can take a look and see what you think.’”
McIlroy has spoken publicly about consulting Harmon in the past. They linked up in October 2020 when McIlroy was unable to see his longtime coach, Michael Bannon, in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McIlroy’s comments this week suggest he and Harmon have a more extensive history than was previously reported. The meet-up is unsurprising, given McIlroy’s early-season struggles on the PGA TOUR. After notching 10 consecutive finishes inside the top 11 to close out the 2022-23 season, McIlroy is still searching for his first this year. He hasn’t gone without a top-10 before the Masters since 2010. McIlroy is 66th in the FedExCup and ranked outside the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Total.
Rory McIlroy (R) talks with Butch Harmon during a practice round prior to the 2016 PGA Championship. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
A left miss with his irons and some shaky putting were the culprits in his first TOUR starts of 2024. He felt he solved the putting at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, an assertion backed up by back-to-back weeks ranked inside the top 20 in Putting. His iron play drastically improved at THE PLAYERS, too. He finished 18th in Approach Play and mostly eradicated the left miss. But it came at the expense of his driving performance, McIlroy’s biggest weapon. He hit only half of his fairways and found the water four times at TPC Sawgrass. Ranked first in SG: Off-the-Tee for the season, McIlroy finished 54th at THE PLAYERS. The 23-time TOUR winner detailed that he has had two swing feels, one for his driver and woods and another for his iron play.
“I have to remind myself on the tee box that, ‘okay, this is a wood,’ and I get on the fairway, and this is an iron. I’ve got two different feels and two different thoughts,” he said.
McIlroy added, “Golf is a very fickle game. It gives you one thing and then takes away something else from you.”
Perhaps some time with Harmon is all McIlroy needs for everything to click. Harmon is a repository of golf knowledge who has coached some of the game’s best, like Tiger Woods and Freddie Couples. It’s that expertise that McIlroy valued.
“If you’re trying to explain to him, ‘Look, I’m trying to do this or I’m trying to create that feeling,’ the database of players that he’s worked with over the years, he could say, ‘Well, Freddie Couples felt this, or Tiger did this or (Dustin Johnson) felt that. It’s always nice to have that reference,’” McIlroy recalled in 2020.
McIlroy will test his game this week at the Valero Texas Open before heading to Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy is not expected to arrive in Augusta until Tuesday night, per Golfweek. It will be McIlroy’s 16th Masters appearance and his 10th attempt at the career Grand Slam. The 2014 PGA Championship is McIlroy’s last major championship victory.