Rory McIlroy receives golf lesson from Butch Harmon after early season struggles

A left miss with his irons and some shaky putting were the culprits in his first TOUR starts of 2024. He felt he solved the putting at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, an assertion backed up by back-to-back weeks ranked inside the top 20 in Putting. His iron play drastically improved at THE PLAYERS, too. He finished 18th in Approach Play and mostly eradicated the left miss. But it came at the expense of his driving performance, McIlroy’s biggest weapon. He hit only half of his fairways and found the water four times at TPC Sawgrass. Ranked first in SG: Off-the-Tee for the season, McIlroy finished 54th at THE PLAYERS. The 23-time TOUR winner detailed that he has had two swing feels, one for his driver and woods and another for his iron play.