Justin Thomas parts ways with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
One of the PGA TOUR’s most popular player-caddie duos has split. Justin Thomas announced Wednesday that he and caddie Jim “Bones” MacKay have parted ways.
“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways,” Thomas wrote in a social media post. “I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together – The PGA Championship in 2022, The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.”
Thomas and Mackay joined forces in September 2021, instantly forming one of the most recognizable tandems in the sport. Their lone win as a team came at the 2022 PGA Championship.
Mackay, who spent 25 years as Phil Mickelson’s caddie, has become one of the most popular loopers in the modern era. Prior to taking Thomas’ bag, Mackay spent four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel. Mackay filled in intermittently on broadcasts during Thomas’ off weeks, including as the lead analyst at the Mexico Open at Vidanta last March. Mackay left those duties full-time when he took the job with Thomas, saying at the time, “I love to caddie and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel, but it’s Justin Thomas.”
Thomas won his second major championship with Mackay on the bag, the aforementioned 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, but otherwise struggled to maintain his torrid early-career pace. Thomas has 15 PGA TOUR victories but only four have come since the start of 2020. Thomas had the worst season of his career in 2022-23, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. It was his first season without a win since 2014-15.
Thomas rebounded with four top 15s in his first five events of 2024, including a season-best T3 at The American Express. Thomas is 31st in the FedExCup standings and 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road,” Thomas said of Mackay. “I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”
Thomas did not name a replacement for Mackay. Thomas is not in the field for this week’s Valero Texas Open. He is in the field for the Masters.