Process over outcome: Runner-up finish provides Scottie Scheffler another dose of perspective

Following Sunday’s narrow runner-up finish, Scheffler met the media at an interview area adjacent to the player parking lot. It was a mentally taxing week on the course – the central narrative, whether could he become the first to win three straight TOUR starts since 2017, came oh-so-close to fruition – and he had a frictionless exit ramp if he chose to take it. But he returned to the front of the clubhouse, signing for fans and engaging in lighthearted banter with them. That wasn’t for show; it was because he wanted to, and the playful conversational tone suggested that he had already mentally detached from the tournament’s outcome.