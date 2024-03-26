Justin Thomas appears on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

“(Jordan) would always come to the Kentucky Derby, and I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky,” Thomas said. “He loves golf. He loved it then, still loves it now. He wanted to play golf when he was in town and he had a friend who he played in the NBA with, Junior Bridgeman, who was friends with my dad and put the connection together and he would come out and play my dad’s course. And I would just be lucky enough to be out there when he was playing.”