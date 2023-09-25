Small-town Chandler Phillips brings big game to big stage

By the time his collegiate career was wrapped up, that first-year conversation allowed him to thrive as an Aggie. He left school with the most career tournament wins in Texas A&M history with seven, and he notched 27 top-10 finishes in his career. He was also named to the Palmer Cup team three times – the first time an American earned that honor. Phillips’ teammates on those Palmer Cup teams now read as some of the top names in the game. Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa played with him in 2017, for example, with Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh joining in 2018 (with Viktor Hovland on the international side, along with female major champs Lilia Vu, Jennifer Kupcho and Patty Tavatanakit).