Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan overcomes challenges to contend at THE PLAYERS

“Yes and no,” Pan said when asked if he felt his game was as good as 2019-20. “I’m getting there, I think I’m better than before but my wrist is bugging me since this morning. It’s four weeks in a row, and I need to do a lot of recovery work this weekend. I played well in Mexico, got into Orlando (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and it’s hard to give up a Signature Event, and I will never miss THE PLAYERS because I love the course so much. I’m going to go through my recovery and get a lot of sleep. Hopefully get to sleep for eight to nine hours, and it’s nice to have a late tee time.”