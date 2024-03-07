Pro Shop, new venture from ‘Full Swing’ producer Chad Mumm and others, closes $20M funding round

“Golf has a rich history and global appeal across a widening age group not only as a sport, but also a lifestyle," said Ian Doody, co-managing partner of Powerhouse Capital. "The intersection of golf, culture and commerce presents a tremendous opportunity for growth. We believe the Pro Shop team has unique relationships and capabilities to execute on its vision to super-serve fandom through the creation of engaging stories as well as curated commerce and experiences for the modern golf enthusiast both on the course and extending beyond the fairways and greens.”