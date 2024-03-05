With Presidents Cup six months away, Mike Weir excited for his International Team

While Taylor is the highest-ranked Canadian, there are seven ranked in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings. Having to potentially leave some of his countrymen on the sidelines – when they’ve all made it very clear they would be honored to play for him in Montreal – is going to be a tough decision for the captain. But, with a smile, he knows he’s at least somewhat responsible for this group all playing as well as they are at the same time in their lives. Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes are quick to point to Weir’s Masters victory in 2003 as a seminal moment in their own golfing lives – and part of the reason why they’re members of the PGA TOUR now.