G4D Tour to host event at PGA TOUR’s THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Speaking about this announcement, Chris Biggins, a player on the G4D Tour and former winner of the US Disabled Open Golf Championship, said: “I am beyond thrilled that the G4D Tour is heading to the United States and the PGA TOUR. The G4D Tour has already changed my life. The Tour has grown every year, and with this huge step, it will surely skyrocket some more. It will be a dream come true to play a G4D Tour event in front of a home crowd, alongside an event I have watched since I was a kid.