Omni Hotels & Resorts, PGA TOUR extend partnership through 2028

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts announced Tuesday a multi-year extension of their Official Marketing Partnership, which designates Omni as the Official Hotel and Resort of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions through 2028. Since their partnership first began in 2018 Omni has donated more than 1.28 million meals to families in need through its "Say Goodnight to Hunger program," which provides four meals for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event.