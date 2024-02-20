Omni Hotels & Resorts, PGA TOUR extend partnership through 2028
2 Min Read
(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Omni has donated more than 1.28 million meals to Feeding America, families in need through 'Say Goodnight to Hunger' program
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts announced Tuesday a multi-year extension of their Official Marketing Partnership, which designates Omni as the Official Hotel and Resort of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions through 2028. Since their partnership first began in 2018 Omni has donated more than 1.28 million meals to families in need through its "Say Goodnight to Hunger program," which provides four meals for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event.
Omni donates these meals through the local Feeding America member food bank in each tournament’s home city in the United States. The program has already contributed more than 45,000 meals during the 2024 FedExCup Season after donating more than 234,000 in 2023.
“Omni Hotels & Resorts is proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR," says Dan Surette, chief sales officer at Omni. "We're excited to showcase our genuine hospitality across 50 unique destinations. Our growing relationship with professional golf will bring more visibility to our commitment to the game and continued evolution of our premier golf resorts across North America.”
Omni currently boasts a roster of three PGA TOUR ambassadors, including World No. 23 Cameron Young, while PGA TOUR rookies and twin brothers Pierceson and Parker Coody were announced as the latest additions earlier this year. As an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR, Omni provides several benefits to players, including the highest-level membership in Omni’s Select Guest loyalty program and a designated number of room nights for members of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.
“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Omni Hotels & Resorts, whose partnership has provided tangible benefits to both the communities in which we play as well as to our PGA TOUR players and their families,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “In 2018 the PGA TOUR became Omni’s first major league-wide sponsorship, and we are proud to continue our support of their incredible Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative.”
Among its championship venues is the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas, a 660-acre facility set to host 26 PGA of America championships over the next 12 years, including the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships as well as the 2025 and 2031 KPMG Women’s PGA Championships. The Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, will also host the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Championships each of the next three years on its famed Champions Course.