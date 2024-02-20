In 2017, Jordan Spieth had inside scoop on Patrick Mahomes-to-Chiefs
After the opening round of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer visited the New Orleans Saints' NFL Draft headquarters. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
After first round of Zurich Classic, visited New Orleans Saints' draft HQ with teammate Ryan Palmer
The 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans offered a new experience for players; it was the event's first playing in a team format. Longtime friends Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were one such pairing at TPC Louisiana, and they were extended a unique offer after Thursday's opening round: a visit to the New Orleans Saints' headquarters for the NFL Draft's opening round.
Little did they know, they'd be privy to a decision that would shape professional football's future.
In a tale relayed by NBC Sports' Peter King this week, Spieth and Palmer learned that the Saints, picking 11th overall, were deciding between Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Spieth and Palmer toured the Saints facility, where then-coach Sean Payton opined that Mahomes was "the steal of the draft." Then they joined Payton and team brass in the "war room" where the Saints would make their first-round pick.
The Buffalo Bills were slated to pick 10th, but as the Bills were on the clock, they traded selections with the Kansas City Chiefs (who were slated to pick 27th). This news was relayed over a speaker in the Saints' war room. Payton turned to Spieth, close by, and correctly predicted the selection that would put the Chiefs franchise on a dynastic path.
"Right away, Sean said, 'Watch. Andy Reid knows. He's gonna take Mahomes,'" Spieth told King.
Sure enough, the Chiefs selected Mahomes, and the team has won three Super Bowl titles since.
Spieth and Palmer had an inkling before the rest.
"I love telling this story," Spieth told King.
(For the record, Spieth and Palmer finished fourth place that week at the Zurich. Not a bad addendum to draft night.)