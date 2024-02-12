Chase Johnson ready for his moment at The Genesis Invitational

Johnson has waited patiently for his moment, eagerly anticipating the breakthrough result that will put to bed all the close calls, disappointing almosts and mind-numbing what-could-have-beens that have, as of now, kept him from the PGA TOUR. He believes that triumph is coming soon. He hopes it will be at this week’s Genesis Invitational in front of his childhood idol, Tiger Woods. Johnson earned a spot in the 70-man Signature Event field as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption.