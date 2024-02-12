Chase Johnson ready for his moment at The Genesis Invitational
5 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
LOS ANGELES – Chase Johnson bounded through the halls of The Riviera Country Club’s historic clubhouse, ping-ponging from one media obligation to another. Set against the backdrop of a dreary January day in the Pacific Palisades, Johnson was beaming.
He finished a radio hit from the ballroom, then sauntered across the foyer to a secluded trophy area for a television interview. In between, he stopped and looked at the history around him. Tales of the near-century-old club lined the walls. His eyes were drawn to a display with Alister MacKenzie’s famous quote about the course: “As nearly perfect as a man could make it.”
Later that morning, Johnson played the famous George Thomas Jr. design for the first time. It was a bucket list moment, but one that would pale in comparison to his return weeks later for The Genesis Invitational. The energy emanating from the 28-year-old Ohio native is derived from gratitude and vindication.
Johnson has waited patiently for his moment, eagerly anticipating the breakthrough result that will put to bed all the close calls, disappointing almosts and mind-numbing what-could-have-beens that have, as of now, kept him from the PGA TOUR. He believes that triumph is coming soon. He hopes it will be at this week’s Genesis Invitational in front of his childhood idol, Tiger Woods. Johnson earned a spot in the 70-man Signature Event field as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption.
“When you get an opportunity, there's no reason you can't take advantage of it,” said Johnson, who had just finished up his television interview and now sat on a couch in the clubhouse entryway. “I have an amazing one out here.”
Since 2009, the Sifford exemption has been given to a golfer representing a minority background to play in the annual PGA TOUR event at Riviera. In 2017, the exemption was re-named to honor the memory of Charlie Sifford, the first African American player to compete on the PGA TOUR and the winner of the 1969 Los Angeles Open at Rancho Park. Former recipients include eventual PGA TOUR players Harold Varner III (2014), J.J. Spaun (2016) and Cameron Champ (2018). Johnson hopes to join that list soon. Woods’ own words gave Johnson confidence it was possible.
“Tiger's announcement with me was that I let my clubs do the talking,” Johnson said. “You play good golf; it speaks for itself. I've had to obviously play very well to get in this position.”
Success and setbacks embody Johnson’s road to The Genesis Invitational. He earned the Charlie Sifford exemption with his play on the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) last season. He finished near the top of the leaderboard in all 11 of his starts, notching three wins (APGA Ascension Classic, APGA Farmers Insurance Cincinnati and APGA Farmers Insurance Austin), seven second-place finishes and a fifth-place finish. He finished atop the APGA Tour’s Player of the Year award standings.
Chase Johnson pulls the string to yield birdie at APGA Farmers
His PGA TOUR journey has been far more tenuous. Johnson had a PGA TOUR card within his grasp in 2020 before his game fell apart. He nearly won the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. He shot a final-round 63 but lost to Will Zalatoris by one shot. The win secured Zalatoris a PGA TOUR card and set the groundwork for his rapid rise to a PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Johnson, on the other hand, bottomed out. He missed 16 of the next 17 cuts, ultimately losing his card at the end of the 2020-21 season. He hasn’t held any status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour since.
“It hit pretty rock bottom there for a little bit,” Johnson told PGATOUR.COM last June.
He slowly rebuilt himself, working with his coach, Kyle VanHise, to iron out inconsistencies with his swing. Johnson and VanHise successfully eliminated a big draw that led to too many big numbers. With that swing fix in tow, Johnson began to rattle off strong results on the APGA Tour.
Johnson won the THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage last summer, earning an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 70-70 to make the cut, his first on the PGA TOUR, and finished T64.
THE JOHN SHIPPEN winner Chase Johnson makes cut at Rocket Mortgage
“It was definitely a lot of confirmation on everything that I've been working on in the last year,” Johnson said after that week.
That all culminated in Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last fall. Fresh off his standout season on the APGA, Johnson felt “the best I ever have with my game.” If there was going to be a year he would put it all together, it was this year.
Johnson was projected to advance to Second Stage through three rounds of First Stage. Then he made a quadruple bogey on the first hole of the final round. His tee ball found thick rough off the tee. It took him five swings to get the ball out. He missed qualifying by five shots. Just as he felt his game peaking, he was knocked back down.
“It was disappointing. I had played so well and my game was in such a good spot going forward from there… But that's golf, so there's more than one way to get there,” he said.
Johnson's never-ending optimism is a trait that can be picked up in one conversation. He’s the type of guy who gets along with everyone. He’s a golf nerd, an avid basketball player and a Harry Potter obsessive. He can find conversation with just about anyone.
Johnson’s father, Mel, put a club in his hands before he could walk. Johnson’s first words were “da ball.” He excelled through the First Tee of Akron program and won multiple youth championships while earning a golf scholarship to play at Kent State University. While at Kent State, Johnson was the MAC Player of the Year in 2015-16 and a three-time all-conference selection. Playing the Tiger Woods PGA TOUR video game stoked his love for golf. He watched compilations of Woods’ 82 PGA TOUR victories on YouTube.
Now, he will play in an actual tournament with Woods, who gave Johnson the blessing to participate. The Genesis Invitational offers elevated FedExCup points and the biggest purse Johnson has played for in his career. A strong finish could jumpstart his quest for Special Temporary Membership. At the very least, it will provide Johnson with further affirmation that he is on the right track.
“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Johnson said. “If I keep doing what I’m supposed to, I’ll be able to accomplish it.”