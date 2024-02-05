PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression announces field for inaugural Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational

“Last year, we launched the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program to help build a stronger, more inclusive golf community both on and off the course,” said Caitlyn Ranson, head of partnerships, Bridgestone Americas. “It’s exciting to see that impact taking shape at this year’s Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational, where our first-ever Bridgestone HBCU Invitational winners will be competing against some of the highest-ranked players in the sport. We congratulate and thank these teams for helping us create more equitable access to opportunity, in golf and beyond, for generations to come.”