Experience golf like never before with PGA TOUR Vision, new spatial app built for Apple Vision Pro, launching Feb. 2

Fans can immerse themselves in a 3D hole model of No. 7 at Pebble Beach as if they are standing on it in the physical world, then watch real-time shot trails for players currently playing the hole or replays of previous shots from earlier in the day or previous rounds. Whether watching from the tee box or right on the green, key information including shot distance, apex and speed are always available for overlay within the experience to provide context to each shot trail. Users can also live stream the CBS simulcast of the third and fourth rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am inside PGA TOUR Vision, as well as future FedExCup events televised on CBS/Paramount+.