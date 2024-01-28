PGA TOUR announces 2024 Player Advisory Council

Kevin Streelman and Camilo Villegas have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman via election, which ends Feb. 27. The leading vote-getter will replace Jordan Spieth on Jan. 1, 2025, as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, serving a three-year term (2025-27). The other Player Directors are Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods.

