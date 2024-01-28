PGA TOUR announces 2024 Player Advisory Council
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced Sunday the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2024. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
2024 Player Advisory Council:
- Sam Burns
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Keith Mitchell
- Grayson Murray
- Seamus Power
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Kevin Streelman
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Camilo Villegas
Kevin Streelman and Camilo Villegas have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Chairman via election, which ends Feb. 27. The leading vote-getter will replace Jordan Spieth on Jan. 1, 2025, as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, serving a three-year term (2025-27). The other Player Directors are Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods.