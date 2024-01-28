Stephen Jaeger embraces silver linings amid disappointing Farmers finish

The work can be traced back to March 2022. That’s when he began training with strength coach Mike Carroll and prioritized speed. In Jaeger’s words, he was “crooked and short” off the tee. Not a good combo. The stats showed it. He ranked 184th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2021-22 and was outside the top 125 in Driving Distance and Accuracy. Carroll gave him a series of mobility exercises and got him started on speed training. It quickly made him both longer and more accurate off the tee. He averaged 306 yards off the tee in 2023, a 13-yard increase from the year before, and jumped into the top 50 in accuracy and SG: Off-the-Tee. It coincided with his best season on the PGA TOUR. For the first time in his career, he finished inside the top 125, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and nearly cracked the top 50.