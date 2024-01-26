World No. 2 Rory McIlroy commits to 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
The 2012 tournament champion returns to PGA National Resort, Feb. 28-March 3
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida – World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has added his name to the field for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which will be contested Feb. 28-March 3 at PGA National Resort’s Champion Course.
McIlroy won the 2012 Cognizant Classic in memorable fashion, holding off a Sunday charge from Tiger Woods to win his third PGA TOUR title and rise to world No. 1 for the first time in his career. Fifteen years after Woods became the youngest player to ascend to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking at 21 years and 6 months, McIlroy, 22, became the second youngest at the time with his two-stroke victory at PGA National. He will be making his 10th career start at the event in 2024.
“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game,” said McIlroy. “PGA National is a great test of golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”
While the 24-time PGA TOUR winner has yet to make his first start on the PGA TOUR in 2024, McIlroy finished second at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour earlier this month before capturing his fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic title the following week.