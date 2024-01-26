World No. 2 Rory McIlroy commits to 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

McIlroy won the 2012 Cognizant Classic in memorable fashion, holding off a Sunday charge from Tiger Woods to win his third PGA TOUR title and rise to world No. 1 for the first time in his career. Fifteen years after Woods became the youngest player to ascend to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking at 21 years and 6 months, McIlroy, 22, became the second youngest at the time with his two-stroke victory at PGA National. He will be making his 10th career start at the event in 2024.

