Two-time major winner Jack Burke Jr. dies at 100

He was 100, reaching the century mark on Jan. 29, 2023, and was the oldest living member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, where he was enshrined alongside so many of the game’s icons with whom he had close friendships. He learned from Craig Wood, sat within Ben Hogan’s small circle of friends, competed against Sam Snead and was in business with Jimmy Demaret. He also beat them, winning 16 total TOUR titles. He was, quite simply, a slice of Americana. Raised during the Great Depression, he was not college-educated, just wiser than a symposium of Ivy Leaguers; he didn’t just take your calls and answer questions, he regaled you, enlightened you, entertained you.