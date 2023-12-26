2024 preview: Predicting the 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team

Theegala is one of three newcomers on this projected team who have never played in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup. Turnover is inevitable year-to-year in these competitions, and Theegala is primed to scoop up one of those spots. He earned his first TOUR win at the Fortinet Championship this fall and is 12th in the current points list. He will need to show he can be consistent for a full season to earn a spot, but his short game would be a valuable variable for a U.S. Team that could use a feel player to pair with one of their many bombers.