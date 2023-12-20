Peyton Manning named 2024 Ambassador of Golf

Manning and his wife, Ashley, established the PeyBack Foundation in 1999 to promote the future success of disadvantaged youth by assisting programs that provide leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk. Since its inception, the PeyBack Foundation has provided millions of dollars through its grants and programs. In 2020, through the PeyBack Foundation, Manning endowed a total of nine scholarships at three HBCU schools in Tennessee and five in Louisiana. Manning is a champion for the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent (Indiana), serving as an ambassador, advocate and fundraiser. Peyton and Ashley co-chair the signature fundraising event for the hospital each spring, which raises money to expand and enhance departments and services offered.