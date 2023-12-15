Final Stage at Q-School update: 15-shot swing keeps Aldrich Potgieter's hopes alive

The long-hitting South African has had a rapid rise into professional golf. He made the cut at this year’s U.S. Open and turned pro the following week – finishing T35 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship – before hitting the Monday qualifying circuit (he also made a par-4 ace at the John Deere Classic qualifier, ultimately missing by one). After recharging for a couple of weeks at home in South Africa, he rolled through Second Stage of Q-School in Valdosta, Georgia – earning medalist honors by four shots to secure guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts at minimum in 2024.