BMW Championship, WM Phoenix Open share 2023 PGA TOUR Tournament of Year honor

The BMW Championship, staged at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois, in 2023 and won by FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, was named “Tournament of the Year” for the fifth time (2008, 2012, 2013, 2013-14, 2022-23). Hosted by the Western Golf Association, the BMW Championship is the oldest non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule and has been the penultimate event in the FedExCup Playoffs since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. New in 2023, the field featured the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings (previously 70), with players who qualify for the BMW Championship earning access to all Signature Events in the 2024 PGA TOUR Season. The tournament also won “Best On-Site Staging” for a record fourth time (2013, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2022-23).