BMW Championship, WM Phoenix Open share 2023 PGA TOUR Tournament of Year honor
Outstanding tournaments honored with 'Best Of' awards at 2022-23 PGA TOUR tournament meetings
Two PGA TOUR tournaments were honored as “Tournament of the Year” at the TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings in La Quinta, California, on Dec. 7. The BMW Championship and WM Phoenix Open shared the top accolade as 10 additional tournaments were recognized with “Best Of” awards for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season.
Due to challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first season the PGA TOUR presented a full roster of tournament awards since 2018-19.
“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, I’d like to congratulate the BMW Championship and WM Phoenix Open on being honored as ‘Tournament of the Year,’” said PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis. “Through continuous improvement each year, both tournaments display excellence in delivering a premier tournament experience to fans and making a significant impact through their charitable efforts.”
The BMW Championship, staged at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois, in 2023 and won by FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, was named “Tournament of the Year” for the fifth time (2008, 2012, 2013, 2013-14, 2022-23). Hosted by the Western Golf Association, the BMW Championship is the oldest non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule and has been the penultimate event in the FedExCup Playoffs since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. New in 2023, the field featured the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings (previously 70), with players who qualify for the BMW Championship earning access to all Signature Events in the 2024 PGA TOUR Season. The tournament also won “Best On-Site Staging” for a record fourth time (2013, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2022-23).
With the added challenge of changing venues each year, the BMW Championship offers a best-in-class experience for players and fans, thanks to an engaged title sponsor, a championship staff and a passionate volunteer force. Each year, the BMW Championship elevates the on-site player experience with unparalleled services including workout facilities, dry cleaning, health-conscious menu items and new BMW courtesy cars. In 2023, the tournament featured the Driving Range Lounge, a player facility offering a premium atmosphere with made-to-order coffee, espresso and grab-and-go fare.
For fans, the BMW Championship integrates its location into the on-site spectator experience. The 2023 tournament embraced its location just outside Chicago, with the Olympia Fields Station serving as the main tournament entrance, as spectators used the train daily for easy transport between the city and course. Concessions included various food trucks offering fare like pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef from notable Chicago restaurants. The Fan Driving Range on the South Course offered spectators shot-tracer technology while First Tee – Greater Chicago sponsored the family-friendly Game Changers Pavilion Presented by KPMG.
As an extension of the BMW brand, the on-site presentation is reflective of the iconic and powerful global brand. Behind the scenes, BMW aligns with the tournament’s sole beneficiary, the Evans Scholars Foundation. As the largest fundraising event of the year for the Evans Scholars Foundation, the BMW Championship has contributed more than $44.5 million to fund caddie scholarships since BMW became title sponsor in 2007 and an additional $5 million projected from the 2023 event.
The BMW Championship will be played at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, Aug. 22-25, 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open, contested at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, and won by Scottie Scheffler in 2023, was named “Tournament of the Year” for the fifth time, including the last three times the award has been presented (2013-14, 2014-15, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2022-23). Known as “The People’s Open,” the WM Phoenix Open offers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere on the PGA TOUR schedule and features an energetic fanbase, incredible charitable impact and a dedicated title sponsor.
The WM Phoenix Open is committed to an elevated general admission experience, featuring VIP-like venues open to the public. Home to “the loudest hole in golf,” No. 16 is a bucket-list item and was featured prominently in season one of Netflix’s “Full Swing.” Beyond the competition, the tournament features a number of entertainment experiences. The “Concert in the Coliseum” – winner of the “Best Special Event” award – is a sold-out concert held at No. 16 on the Saturday prior to tournament week featuring Grammy Award-winning talent and is followed by four nights of concerts at the “Birds Nest,” located adjacent to the course.
Hosted by The Thunderbirds, the WM Phoenix Open is one of the largest philanthropic drivers in the state of Arizona. Since WM took over as title sponsor in 2010, the tournament has raised more than $124 million for Arizona charities, with a record $14.5 million generated in 2023. In addition to the year-round support the tournament provides the local community, tournament week showcases WM’s environmental impact – which earned the tournament award for “Best Title Sponsor Integration” for a record fifth time (2011, 2013, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2022-23). As North America’s largest provider of sustainability and environmental solutions, WM utilizes the tournament to showcase its industry-leading platform of sustainability and environmental solutions.
A zero-waste event since 2013, the WM Phoenix Open ensures all materials – including the tournament build – are recycled, composted, donated, reused or used to create energy. Through on-site education, social media and marketing promotion, players, fans and tournament guests can learn how to lead more sustainable lives.
The WM Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale, Feb. 8-11, 2024.
Below is a complete list of awards announced at 2023 PGA TOUR Tournament Meetings.
Tournament of the Year (tie)
BMW Championship
WM Phoenix Open
Charity of the Year
Words Alive (Farmers Insurance Open)
Volunteer of the Year
Jim Coleman (The Classic in The Palm Beaches)
Best On-Site Staging
BMW Championship
Most Fan-First Event
Valspar Championship
Most Engaged Community
John Deere Classic
Best Volunteer Program
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Best Title Sponsor Integration
WM Phoenix Open
Best Charitable Impact and Integration
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Fair Way Award
Rocket Mortgage Classic
PGA TOUR Sustainability Award presented by WM Phoenix Open
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Best Special Event
WM Phoenix Open (Concert in the Coliseum)
Best Product
Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Best of the Zurich Classic)
Best-In-Class Element
Travelers Championship (Brew & Moo)
Best Tournament Sales
RBC Canadian Open
Best Marketing Initiative
RBC Canadian Open