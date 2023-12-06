Grant Thornton Invitational sparks memories from mixed-team champions

“I won it with Jerry Pate, and we had a great time,” said Hollis Stacy of her 1977 mixed-team victory. “It was a week where I probably putted better than ever in my life. I made everything. We beat Nancy Lopez and Curtis Strange. But more than that, a lot of great friendships came out of it. We still see Jerry and his wife Soozi and their three kids. And we still see Jay Haas and Fuzzy (Zoeller) who played. All the players really enjoyed it and we were sad when it went away.”