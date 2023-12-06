APGA Tour standout Marcus Byrd receives sponsor exemption to 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

"Marcus has become one of the top faces of the APGA Tour over the last several years," said Ken Bentley, CEO of the APGA Tour. "He is one of the first players to volunteer for our clinics and give back to the youth. Marcus’ 2023 season started with a victory at Torrey Pines at the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, so it is fitting that he should return and play in the PGA TOUR event this year. His 2023 season was one of the best we have ever seen on the APGA Tour and we are thankful that Farmers has now rewarded his season with an opportunity to play against the best in the world on the PGA TOUR and help shine a light on the impact that Farmers' support of the APGA Tour can have on a player's career like Marcus.”