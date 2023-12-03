What's next for Tiger Woods after Hero World Challenge

For Woods, the Hero World Challenge wasn’t necessarily about contending or winning. He still believes he can win, as he clearly stated in his pre-tournament press conference, but the Hero marked his first start since undergoing ankle surgery in April. This week was about walking 72 holes without the type of severe pain that forced a WD midway through the third round of this year’s Masters. He was sore afterward and his face looked worn – “I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape,” he said Sunday – but that’s the reality for the current version of Woods. The bone pain he felt at Augusta National has gone away, hence optimism for a return to official TOUR competition.