Tiger Woods will compete at Hero World Challenge

Woods has made five TOUR starts since a 2021 car accident in which he suffered multiple breaks in his right tibia and fibula and damaged his feet. He has made the cut four times but completed 72 holes just twice; walking has proven understandably difficult, particularly on uneven terrain. Woods has shown improvement in recent weeks and recently told the Associated Press , “my ankle is fine,” adding “that pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”