56-for-56: Adam Long hits every fairway at World Wide Technology

Long didn’t do any specific driver-related work early in the week in Cabo, but he has been keying on rotating his upper body and lower body together through the ball, which translated as he kept the ball in play for 72 holes at El Cardonal – while hitting driver off the tee on most holes. He finished the week T23 at 17 under, improving five spots to No. 138 on the FedExCup Fall standings as he fights to crack the top 125 across the next two events and retain exempt TOUR status for 2024. (As winner of The American Express in 2019, he’ll always have Past Champion status at minimum.)