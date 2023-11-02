Rory McIlroy joins TGL's Boston Common Golf

Scott currently ranks as world No. 45 and has ranked as high as world No. 1, most recently in 2014. Since turning professional in 2000, Adam has recorded 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international victories. His most recent victory came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. Scott has been selected for the Presidents Cup 10 times (first being selected in 2003 and most recently selected in 2022) and the World Cup four times (2001, ’02, ’13, ’16). Born in Adelaide, Australia, Scott currently resides in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. He became the first Australian to win the Masters when he beat Angel Cabrera in a playoff in 2013.