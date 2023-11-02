Rory McIlroy joins TGL's Boston Common Golf
5 Min Read
Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton fill out roster
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
BOSTON, Mass. – Boston Common Golf, the TGL franchise representing Boston and New England, announced Thursday the addition of four PGA TOUR professionals to its team: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.
McIlroy currently ranks as world No. 2 and has spent more than 100 weeks as world No. 1 during his career. Along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, he is one of only three players to win four majors by the age of 25. McIlroy turned professional in 2007 and has since recorded 24 PGA TOUR victories, nine international victories and three FedExCup titles. McIlroy, who grew up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, is a co-founder of TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL.
“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” said McIlroy. “TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”
TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation and fan engagement. The new league will feature the world’s top players in a two-hour, team golf competition that merges physical and virtual golf airing in primetime and beginning Jan. 9, 2024, on ESPN. The Boston Common Golf team will play in five regular-season matches against the other TGL teams, followed by a four-team postseason with semifinals and a championship series. SoFi Center, a custom-built venue in Palm Beach, Florida, will combine a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short game complex creating a unique experience for fans in the stands as well as those watching around the world.
Bradley currently ranks as world No. 17 and has ranked as high as world No. 10. Bradley has recorded six PGA TOUR wins, including the 2011 PGA Championship, and has made two Ryder Cup appearances for the U.S. Team (2012, 2014). His most recent victory came at this year’s Travelers Championship in June. Originally from Woodstock, Vermont, Bradley currently splits his time between Jupiter, Florida, and Newburyport, Massachusetts.
“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Boston Common Golf, especially as a kid from New England,” said Bradley. “This region has a rich golfing history, and to have the opportunity to represent it is a dream come true. I come from a family deeply connected to the sport, and to represent that heritage while also contributing to a team backed by Fenway Sports Group is a unique honor.”
Scott currently ranks as world No. 45 and has ranked as high as world No. 1, most recently in 2014. Since turning professional in 2000, Adam has recorded 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international victories. His most recent victory came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. Scott has been selected for the Presidents Cup 10 times (first being selected in 2003 and most recently selected in 2022) and the World Cup four times (2001, ’02, ’13, ’16). Born in Adelaide, Australia, Scott currently resides in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. He became the first Australian to win the Masters when he beat Angel Cabrera in a playoff in 2013.
“My first win on the PGA TOUR was in 2003 at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts which makes being part of the New England team especially meaningful,” said Scott. “Australia may be a world away from New England, but the golfing spirit is universal. Joining Boston Common Golf feels like a unique opportunity to be part of a team deeply connected to the heart of the game and to represent a region with such a rich golfing tradition.”
Hatton currently ranks as world No. 12 and has ranked as high as world No. 5, most recently in 2021. He has one PGA TOUR victory (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational) and six international victories. His most recent victory came at the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Since turning professional in 2011, Hatton has been selected for three Ryder Cup teams (2018, ’20, ’23), the World Cup (2018) and the Eurasia Cup (2018). Hatton grew up in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, and now splits his time between Marlow, England, and Orlando, Florida.
“Being a part of the Fenway Sports Group family through Boston Common Golf is truly surreal,” said Hatton. “As a lifelong Liverpool F.C. fan, it’s a dream come true to be part of the same ownership group. This is an incredible opportunity to represent the spirit of excellence and winning that Fenway Sports Group embodies, and to play with some of the golfers I have admired throughout my career.”
Boston Common Golf marks the first TGL team to have its full roster announced. Other players announced to franchises this week include Justin Thomas to Atlanta Drive GC and Collin Morikawa to Los Angeles Golf Club.
“These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instills a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors,” said Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry. “Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us.
“As a co-founder of this visionary league, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Rory and for the partnership we have with Sean O’Flaherty of Symphony Ventures who has been indispensable in helping us build Boston Common Golf. The Symphony team have placed their trust in Fenway Sports Group, and it is an honor and a privilege to share this path with them.”
Added Symphony Ventures Partner Sean O’Flaherty: “We’re excited to embark on this amazing journey with Fenway Sports Group, joining forces to help build and create a successful future for Boston Common Golf. Our partnership reflects our shared passion for this reimagined version of the sport. Together, we are committed to fostering a culture of excellence and bringing the joy of golf to fans in the heart of Boston and across New England.”