After win in Spain, Adrian Meronk takes top spot in Race to Dubai-PGA TOUR Eligibility rankings

Lee’s T6 finish last week in Japan could open another 2024 PGA TOUR card via the DP World Tour Rankings. Lee, who has top-10s at this year’s U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS, currently has 505 non-member FedExCup points, which would rank him 94th in the FedExCup Fall standings. If Lee earns a number of non-member points equal to or greater than No. 125 on the final FedExCup Fall standings, then he will earn a 2024 PGA TOUR card via that avenue and another spot will open up in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking. The FedExCup Fall standings will be finalized after The RSM Classic on Nov. 19.