DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale holds ribbon cutting ceremony
3 Min Read
New flagship Sportsbook brings unparalleled experience to The Valley
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida– The PGA TOUR and DraftKings Inc. held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, with former Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald placing the ceremonial first bet. The sportsbook will officially open to the public at noon ET on Friday, Oct. 20.
Construction on the highly anticipated sportsbook began in May 2022. The 13,000 square-foot space debuted today with leadership representing the organizations involved in the project, including TPC Scottsdale General Manager and Regional Director of Operations Brad Williams, PGA TOUR Vice President of Gaming, Scott Warfield and DraftKings CCO, Jen Aguiar. Former NFL player and current DraftKings Network media personality Mike Golic emceed the grand opening.
“It’s an exciting day and we’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, a location that showcases the special collaboration between DraftKings and PGA TOUR while featuring a number of customer-centric amenities true to the DraftKings brand,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “We look forward to welcoming in locals and visitors to experience DraftKings in a new way and enjoy the unmatched service and dining experience.”
The DraftKings Sportsbook is the first of its kind to open at a PGA TOUR tournament location, as TPC Scottsdale is home to the iconic WM Phoenix Open. The exciting new destination combines world-class golf with a premier sportsbook, giving Scottsdale residents and visitors an unmatched entertainment and dining experience any time of the year.
“The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale promises to be a year-round destination where we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our fans," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "We appreciate the support of DraftKings, the Thunderbirds, the City of Scottsdale and the State of Arizona to help make this vision a reality."
The spacious and custom-designed interior includes state-of-the-art technology offering 32 betting kiosks, 3,400 square feet of video walls and six ticket windows. Ample lounge seating and VIP spaces in the gaming area offer guests the option to socialize and watch live sports action.
The dining room and large central indoor-outdoor bar welcome guests to enjoy the energetic dining experience. The menu, designed and executed by Executive Chef Matthew O’Harris, features a variety of sharable appetizers, an array of pizzas, elevated entrees and more. Guests will also enjoy top-shelf spirits, custom craft cocktails and a variety of local beers on tap – making this a must-visit “19th hole” experience.
The patio includes fire pits, outdoor games such as cornhole, as well as five cabanas that offer groups a unique space to dine and watch games.
Larry Fitzgerald places PGA TOUR players in a fantasy football lineup
“We cannot wait to welcome guests into this exciting new venue that is sure to keep them engaged and entertained throughout their visit,” Williams said. “We appreciate the support of DraftKings, the PGA TOUR, the TPC Network and the Thunderbirds in helping create this exciting new concept. The DraftKings Sportsbook team, led by restaurant general manager McKenna Beahan, looks forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests from the moment they walk through the doors.”
The sportsbook will open at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will close at 10 p.m. on Sunday, 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will remain open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Guests of all ages will be able to enjoy the restaurant and patio, however, guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter the wagering lounge inside the sportsbook. The sportsbook is available for private parties, events and group outings.
As part of the grand opening celebration, customers in attendance on Friday, Oc.t. 20 can enter for a chance to win a free round of golf and $250 worth of food and beverage at the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. No purchase is necessary, 10 winners will be drawn every hour from 4 to 8 p.m. MT. For more information and to view the terms and conditions for the contest visit: dkng.me/TPCRibbonCutting.
For more information, visit draftkingssportsbook.tpc.com/scottsdale.