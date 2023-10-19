DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The sportsbook will open at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will close at 10 p.m. on Sunday, 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will remain open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Guests of all ages will be able to enjoy the restaurant and patio, however, guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter the wagering lounge inside the sportsbook. The sportsbook is available for private parties, events and group outings.