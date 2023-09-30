Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg set Ryder Cup record in Foursomes rout

Åberg and Hovland played steady golf Saturday and capitalized on the mistakes of their opponents, who were often left scrambling after missing the fairways. Scheffler and Koepka started the match 6-5-6 to fall 3-down. They made their first par on the fourth hole, but Åberg nearly aced that hole and Europe won its fourth consecutive hole of the match. A European win on the sixth hole was sandwiched between the only two halved holes of the front nine.