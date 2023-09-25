Ryder Cup rarity: Superintendent Lara Arias embraces role as trailblazer at Marco Simone

Experienced players can try to reach the green with the driver but must be precise and keep away from the water hazard on the right side of the green. Those who want to play it safe can hit to the fairway before the water hazard and then attack the flag with a short iron. The green is well protected by two bunkers and the lake on the right side hides many pitfalls. Be careful: It is extremely difficult to stop the ball on the green by playing from a downhill lie!