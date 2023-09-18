Why the rise of Sahith Theegala is even less likely than you thought

“And guess who got more interested in golf than anybody else?” Ahulwalia said. “That was Sahith. He was 3. I remember clearly the first time we took Sahith on a golf course, a nine-hole course in Cerritos. That’s the first time we saw him playing. He was maybe 3, 3 1/2, and he was good even then. He used to play at home all the time; I used to go to Murli’s house, and he had this corner set aside where Sahith would be practicing putting.”