Harrison Endycott details newfound sobriety: 'I got sick of feeling like crap all the time'

He found a renewed love for cooking and has gotten healthier. He finds himself in the gym more often and energized by the prospect of long days working through his swing on the range. He also moved from Scottsdale to Nashville. It’s a wholesale change from where he was just two months ago. There will be more tough times ahead. This week at the Fortinet Championship was his first tournament sober. It’s hard to avoid wine in Napa Valley, but Endycott wasn’t tempted. He went out less than usual, opting for making his own meals at his rental house accompanied by a quiet night with a movie. He has no problem being around others who drink, but better to avoid temptation when he can.