How Byron Nelson High School alum Hayden Springer is working to play legend's namesake tournament

The school in Trophy Club, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was where Springer played golf for four years before moving to Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth. Today, he is playing on PGA TOUR Canada and ranked No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup standings, their answer to the FedExCup. Two weeks ago in Winnipeg, Springer won for the first time, capturing the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Last week in Minnesota, he shot a third-round 61 on his way to a tie for sixth.