Timeline: Tracking Viktor Hovland’s rapid rise to FedExCup champ

Hovland took a six-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the TOUR Championship before winning by five strokes over Xander Schauffele. It was a year defined by victories in some of the game’s biggest events – he also won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – and incredible consistency. He didn’t miss a single cut and finished in the top 25 in all but five of his 23 starts. He was runner-up in the PGA Championship, third at THE PLAYERS and T7 in the Masters.