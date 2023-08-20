How the top-30 bubble for TOUR Championship berths unfolded at the BMW Championship

Sungjae Im (No. 28, projected to No. 17): As it pertains to those that were already inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings, no one improved their position better than Sungjae Im. Im used four straight rounds in the 60s, capped off by a final-round 66, to finish 10 under and in solo seventh. The two-time TOUR winner will be making his fifth consecutive appearance at the TOUR Championship, his best finish coming last year with a solo second. With his improvement in the standings, Im will now start the TOUR Championship at 2 under in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format.