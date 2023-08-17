FedExCup update: Sahith Theegala projected to surge after opening-round 66

This year’s Open champion Brian Harman (No. 9, projected to No. 2) got off to a great start in the season’s second Playoffs event, carding one bogey and six birdies for a 5-under 65 effort that has him tied at the top. As for his mindset this week, Harman said: “Staying present, hitting every shot the best I can, and not getting too wrapped up in where I am or what's going on.” … Entering the week first in the FedExCup standings, Jon Rahm (No. 1, projected to No. 4) opened with a respectable 2-under 68 and sits tied for 12th…. After making the turn in even par, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (No. 2, projected to No. 3) turned up the heat on the back nine with five birdies over six holes and finished knotted in a six-way tie for third with a 66…Recent winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler (No. 12, projected to No. 9) is primed to make his first TOUR Championship appearance since 2019 after opening in 66. “Going into the year, one of my main goals was to be at East Lake,” Fowler said. “To be there you've accomplished a lot of good play throughout the year.” … Canada’s Corey Conners (No. 25, projected to No. 17) helped improve his standing heading into the TOUR Championship with a first-round 67 that put him inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. … Collin Morikawa (No. 22, projected to No. 15) also carded a 3-under 67, going bogey-free with one birdie on the front and two on the back. “Clean and boring golf,” he said of his round. “That's what we've been looking for. That's the kind of golf you want. I might have left a couple out there, but I'm not going to be complaining."