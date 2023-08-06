FedExCup update: Adam Scott's 16-year Playoffs streak comes to an end

Webb Simpson, who won his first PGA TOUR event at the Wyndham Championship in 2011, birdied his final two holes Sunday for a 63. It won't be enough to push him into the top 70, as he entered the week at No. 170, but it was his best finish of the year and only his second top-10 in 16 starts this season. Currently at T5 in the tournament, Simpson will most likely post his 10th top 10 in 15 appearances at Sedgefield. Earlier in the week, Simpson attributed his play partially to the new Titleist T100 irons he has in the bag. "They're a little better than my blades out of the rough. And this golf course has a lot of rough and I thought the iron could be a little more stable, and I had a couple out of the rough today that they did pretty good... I'll probably always go back and forth."