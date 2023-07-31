Adversity fuels Akshay Bhatia's journey to TOUR winner's circle

That led to the ultimate commitment: With one year remaining in middle school, the family made a group decision that Bhatia would be home-schooled by his parents. Bhatia enrolled in Laurel Springs Online School – and he finished five years of school in three years, working toward a career in pro golf. He was so intent on this vision, he only made two college visits – casual ones at that – to Oklahoma State (he was playing a junior event on campus) and the University of Southern California (he was visiting family in L.A.). When coaches came calling, he respectfully conveyed that he didn’t plan to attend college.