FedExCup update: Cam Davis sneaks into top 70 with impressive finish at 3M Open

Lee Hodges moved up 41 spots with his seven-shot victory. He is less than 50 points from the top 30, which would secure him a place in the TOUR Championship… J.T. Poston’s triple-bogey 8 on the 72nd hole at TPC Twin Cities cost him nine spots in the standings. Still, he ranks 49th and will play the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis… Thomas Detry and Byeong Hun An were supplanted in the top 50 by Hodges and Poston… Sam Ryder’s back-nine 29 on Saturday helped the 33-year-old finish T7. He jumped seven spots to 62nd in the standings – a big move that should secure his place in the Playoffs… Keith Mitchell made a similar jump, moving from 66th to 57th with his T5. Mitchell will make his four consecutive Playoffs… Kevin Streelman, Dylan Wu and Aaron Baddeley all made big jumps in the standings but will need another big week to make the Playoffs. Streelman jumped 36 spots to 84th with his runner-up. Wu jumped to 85th with his T5. Baddeley’s T7 qualified him for the Wyndham Championship. He is 92nd.