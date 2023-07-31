FedExCup update: Cam Davis sneaks into top 70 with impressive finish at 3M Open
5 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
BLAINE, Minn. – Cam Davis is in the top 70 — For now.
The Australian birdied five of his last 10 holes during Sunday’s final round at the 3M Open to shoot 65, vault himself to 14 under, and tie for 10th. While Davis finished 10 shots back of winner Lee Hodges, the late-round flurry did more than secure his fourth top-10 finish of the year. It moved him to 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis, who began the week 76th, and Hodges, 74th before his win, were the only two players to play their way into the top 70 at TPC Twin Cities. Their performances pushed out Ben Taylor and K.H. Lee.
Davis’ low round of the tournament was sparked at the par-4 ninth. After a bogey on the eighth, Davis stuck his approach from 195 yards in the rough to within 15 feet. He made the putt, starting a run of five birdies over his next eight holes. He hit his approach on the par-5 12th to 20 feet and two-putted for birdie. He made a 24-footer for birdie on the par-3 13th, then holed a 10-footer for his third birdie in a row on the 14th.
The round moved Davis up from T27 to T10 on the leaderboard. His T10 earned him 70 FedExCup points, 39 more than a T27 would have yielded. While the totals may seem small, it’s the difference between 69th, where he sits now, and 74th. Austin Eckroat, currently 70th in the standings, has less than three points more than Taylor, who is 71st.
Davis’ spot in his fifth consecutive Playoffs is nowhere near secure. He remains only 13 points ahead of Taylor. But for now, he’s in—job well done.
NOTABLES
Lee Hodges moved up 41 spots with his seven-shot victory. He is less than 50 points from the top 30, which would secure him a place in the TOUR Championship… J.T. Poston’s triple-bogey 8 on the 72nd hole at TPC Twin Cities cost him nine spots in the standings. Still, he ranks 49th and will play the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis… Thomas Detry and Byeong Hun An were supplanted in the top 50 by Hodges and Poston… Sam Ryder’s back-nine 29 on Saturday helped the 33-year-old finish T7. He jumped seven spots to 62nd in the standings – a big move that should secure his place in the Playoffs… Keith Mitchell made a similar jump, moving from 66th to 57th with his T5. Mitchell will make his four consecutive Playoffs… Kevin Streelman, Dylan Wu and Aaron Baddeley all made big jumps in the standings but will need another big week to make the Playoffs. Streelman jumped 36 spots to 84th with his runner-up. Wu jumped to 85th with his T5. Baddeley’s T7 qualified him for the Wyndham Championship. He is 92nd.
FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP BUBBLE WATCH
Here are the players moving inside the top 70 of the FedExCup after the 3M Open. The top 70 after next week’s Wyndham Championship will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 10-13 at TPC Southwind outside Memphis, Tennessee:
MOVING IN
Lee Hodges (moving from No. 74 to No. 33): After securing a seven-stroke victory at the 3M Open, his first PGA TOUR title, Hodges heads into the final week of the season comfortably within the bubble and close to a top-30 finish that would get him into the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.
Cam Davis (moving from No. 77 to No. 69): The affable Australian delivered a T10 finish at the 3M Open to sneak inside the top 70 headed into the Regular Season finale.
MOVING OUT
Ben Taylor (moving from No. 67 to No. 71):The LSU alum made the cut at TPC Twin Cities but struggled on the weekend, carding rounds of 76-71 to finish in a distant 71st place, ahead of just two players who completed 72 holes. It leaves Taylor on the outside looking in for a Playoffs berth. The good news? He can make amends at the Wyndham Championship.
K.H. Lee (moving from No. 70 to No. 73): The South Korean fell outside the cut line with rounds of 74-67 at the 3M Open, and he’ll need a big week at the Wyndham Championship to punch his ticket to the Playoffs.
BIG MOVERS
J.T. Poston (moving from No. 60 to No. 49): Despite a triple-bogey 8 on his final hole of the tournament that cost him nine spots in the standings, Poston still ranks 49th and will play the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Although he is barely hanging on to a top-50 position, Poston is currently within the bubble for the BMW Championship as well.
Keith Mitchell (moving from No. 66 to No. 57): A strong finish by Mitchell with a fourth-round 67 and a T5 finish vaulted him up 12 spots on the FedExCup Points List, comfortably within range to play in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Sam Ryder (moving from No. 69 to No. 62): Ryder’s back-nine 29 on Saturday coupled with a 3-under finish on Sunday helped the 33-year-old end the tournament at T7 and jump seven spots to 62nd in the standings, all but securing his place in the Playoffs.
Kevin Streelman (moving from No. 120 to No. 84):Despite a final-round, 5 under 66 to finish T2 at the 3M Open, the veteran remains outside a projected Playoffs position. It’s a strong performance nonetheless, as he vaults 36 spots on the FedExCup points list, but despite the massive jump, he will still need a sterling showing at the Wyndham Championship next week to have a chance at keeping his 16-year Playoffs streak alive.
BUBBLE BOY
Austin Eckroat (moving from No. 65 to No. 70) Eckroat moved down five spaces on the Points List after this weekend, replacing Ben Taylor in the final spot on the top-70 rankings. With most of the Wyndham Championship field remaining outside the bubble, Eckroat will need a strong showing in North Carolina to secure his Playoffs position.