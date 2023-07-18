The Open Championship prize money breakdown

A new-look Royal Liverpool will greet this week's field, with upwards of 15 adjustments from the most recent Open at Hoylake, won by Rory McIlroy in 2014. That was part of a sterling run where McIlroy won in three consecutive TOUR starts (The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship), but McIlroy has not won a major championship since that season. After his victory last week at The Renaissance Club, the 24-time PGA TOUR winner appears in strong form to end that drought.