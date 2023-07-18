PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

The Open Championship prize money breakdown

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The golf world turns its eyes to Royal Liverpool for the 151st iteration of The Open Championship, the TOUR's second straight week in linksland after a thrilling Genesis Scottish Open won by Rory McIlroy, one stroke clear of Robert MacIntyre.

    A new-look Royal Liverpool will greet this week's field, with upwards of 15 adjustments from the most recent Open at Hoylake, won by Rory McIlroy in 2014. That was part of a sterling run where McIlroy won in three consecutive TOUR starts (The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship), but McIlroy has not won a major championship since that season. After his victory last week at The Renaissance Club, the 24-time PGA TOUR winner appears in strong form to end that drought.

    The Open champion will receive 600 FedExCup points, in addition to a $3 million winner's check from a record $16.5 million purse. This marks a raise from a $14 million prize fund in 2022, with winner Cameron Smith earning $2.5 million.

    “Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf, and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.

    In addition, the top 10 professionals outside the cut line will earn $12,000, with the next 20 pros earning $10,000. All other pros in the field will receive $8,500 for competing at The Open.

    Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Open Championship below:

    Winner: $3,000,000
    2: $1,708,000
    3: $1,095,000
    4: $851,000
    5: $684,500
    6: $593,000
    7: $509,500
    8: $429,700
    9: $377,000
    10: $340,500
    11: $310,000
    12: $274,700
    13: $258,300
    14: $241,800
    15: $224,800
    16: $206,600
    17: $196,600
    18: $187,500
    19: $179,600
    20: $171,100
    21: $163,100
    22: $155,000
    23: $146,700
    24: $138,500
    25: $133,800
    26: $128,000
    27: $123,300
    28: $119,100
    29: $113,900
    30: $108,000
    31: $104,500
    32: $99,200
    33: $95,700
    34: $93,000
    35: $89,800
    36: $86,200
    37: $82,200
    38: $78,000
    39: $75,200
    40: $72,800
    41: $69,800
    42: $66,400
    43: $63,400
    44: $59,800
    45: $56,400
    46: $53,400
    47: $51,300
    48: $49,300
    49: $47,000
    50: $45,900
    51: $44,900
    52: $44,100
    53: $43,400
    54: $42,800
    55: $42,100
    56: $41,500
    57: $41,100
    58: $40,800
    59: $40,500
    60: $40,200
    61: $40,000
    62: $39,800
    63: $39,600
    64: $39,400
    65: $39,200
    66: $38,900
    67: $38,600
    68: $38,300
    69: $38,000
    70: $37,800

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.