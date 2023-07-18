The Open Championship prize money breakdown
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The golf world turns its eyes to Royal Liverpool for the 151st iteration of The Open Championship, the TOUR's second straight week in linksland after a thrilling Genesis Scottish Open won by Rory McIlroy, one stroke clear of Robert MacIntyre.
A new-look Royal Liverpool will greet this week's field, with upwards of 15 adjustments from the most recent Open at Hoylake, won by Rory McIlroy in 2014. That was part of a sterling run where McIlroy won in three consecutive TOUR starts (The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship), but McIlroy has not won a major championship since that season. After his victory last week at The Renaissance Club, the 24-time PGA TOUR winner appears in strong form to end that drought.
The Open champion will receive 600 FedExCup points, in addition to a $3 million winner's check from a record $16.5 million purse. This marks a raise from a $14 million prize fund in 2022, with winner Cameron Smith earning $2.5 million.
“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf, and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.
In addition, the top 10 professionals outside the cut line will earn $12,000, with the next 20 pros earning $10,000. All other pros in the field will receive $8,500 for competing at The Open.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Open Championship below:
Winner: $3,000,000
2: $1,708,000
3: $1,095,000
4: $851,000
5: $684,500
6: $593,000
7: $509,500
8: $429,700
9: $377,000
10: $340,500
11: $310,000
12: $274,700
13: $258,300
14: $241,800
15: $224,800
16: $206,600
17: $196,600
18: $187,500
19: $179,600
20: $171,100
21: $163,100
22: $155,000
23: $146,700
24: $138,500
25: $133,800
26: $128,000
27: $123,300
28: $119,100
29: $113,900
30: $108,000
31: $104,500
32: $99,200
33: $95,700
34: $93,000
35: $89,800
36: $86,200
37: $82,200
38: $78,000
39: $75,200
40: $72,800
41: $69,800
42: $66,400
43: $63,400
44: $59,800
45: $56,400
46: $53,400
47: $51,300
48: $49,300
49: $47,000
50: $45,900
51: $44,900
52: $44,100
53: $43,400
54: $42,800
55: $42,100
56: $41,500
57: $41,100
58: $40,800
59: $40,500
60: $40,200
61: $40,000
62: $39,800
63: $39,600
64: $39,400
65: $39,200
66: $38,900
67: $38,600
68: $38,300
69: $38,000
70: $37,800