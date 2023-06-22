Three players who could bounce back at Travelers

Perennial fan favorite Rickie Fowler left his heart on the course at LACC but departed with a wistful feeling, as did legions of supporters. Fowler’s standout performance, which included an opening-round 62 and a U.S. Open-record 23 birdies, brings questions about whether this marked the pinnacle of his resurgence or merely the next step on his journey. His swift improvement this season, which has him ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Total and seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, represents a stark contrast from his drop to world No. 185 last year, hinting at a return to his glory days nearly a decade ago. Fowler posted top-five finishes in all four majors in 2014 and reached a career high of world No. 4, then won the 2015 PLAYERS in dramatic fashion, before experiencing a plateau and eventual decline. He’s now revisiting that form of nearly a decade ago, though; he’s up to 35th in the OWGR, rising 10 spots after his T5 at the U.S. Open.