Three players who could bounce back at Travelers
7 Min Read
U.S. Open rebound provides layer of intrigue at TPC River Highlands
Written by Amanda Cashman @PGATOUR
The emotional highs and lows of a major championship can be seen in the captivating narratives that emerge. The pressure, intensity and scrutiny surrounding golf’s Grand Slam events lead to a certain tension, where players’ triumphs and tribulations become pivotal moments in their career, creating an upstream (or downstream) effect for the rest of the season – and potentially even longer.
Take it from Wyndham Clark, who was rendered speechless upon securing a winner par on the 72nd hole of last week’s U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. As he shared the moment with family and friends, its significance was clear – to those on-site, and to the 6 million-plus who watched on TV. The story of his life wouldn’t be complete without this snapshot, and he understood this in real-time.
For every Clark, though, there are several players who exit the property with a sense of angst, recalling a shot (or several) that they’d like to have back. The good news? There’s always next week. And sometimes, that next week is a Designated event with a $20 million purse.
As the world’s best head to TPC River Highlands for this week’s Travelers Championship, here are three players whose ability to bounce back from U.S. Open shortcomings (to varying degrees) will provide intrigue.
Rickie Fowler: So close yet …
Rickie Fowler curls in 36-foot birdie putt at U.S. Open
Perennial fan favorite Rickie Fowler left his heart on the course at LACC but departed with a wistful feeling, as did legions of supporters. Fowler’s standout performance, which included an opening-round 62 and a U.S. Open-record 23 birdies, brings questions about whether this marked the pinnacle of his resurgence or merely the next step on his journey. His swift improvement this season, which has him ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Total and seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, represents a stark contrast from his drop to world No. 185 last year, hinting at a return to his glory days nearly a decade ago. Fowler posted top-five finishes in all four majors in 2014 and reached a career high of world No. 4, then won the 2015 PLAYERS in dramatic fashion, before experiencing a plateau and eventual decline. He’s now revisiting that form of nearly a decade ago, though; he’s up to 35th in the OWGR, rising 10 spots after his T5 at the U.S. Open.
Fowler’s performance at LACC begs the question of its true significance. Although he missed the cut at the PGA Championship just a month prior, he has now finished top-20 in 11 of his last 13 TOUR starts, raising anticipation for what lies ahead and leaving us wondering how high Fowler can soar on his path to redemption. TPC River Highlands has seen some remarkable scoring as the site of both the lowest 18-hole score ever recorded on the PGA TOUR (Jim Furyk’s 58 in 2016) and the lowest score ever shot by an amateur in a PGA TOUR event (Patrick Cantlay’s 60 in 2011), making it the ideal venue to test the longevity of Fowler’s rise coming off a record-low first-round score at LACC.
Justin Thomas: Learning from the lows
Justin Thomas carded rounds of 73-81 at the U.S. Open, but he was candid in meeting with the media Friday afternoon. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas broke a scoring record on the other end of the spectrum this past weekend, carding a second-round, 11-over 81 at LACC. It marked the worst score of his PGA TOUR career and placed him tied for 153rd out of 156 players in the field. Reflecting on his staggering setback, Thomas acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the game and the contrasting emotions it evoked.
“It’s a funny game, man,” Thomas said afterward. “It can leave you speechless, both in good and bad, and right now it’s unfortunately bad. Once I’m able to kind of reflect and figure out what I can learn and get better from, you know, it’ll end up good. But it sucks right now.”
Thomas’ honest reflections on a low point of his career evoke the sentiments of Billy Horschel after shooting 84 in the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday as the defending champion. Horschel paralleled a similar sense of embarrassment and a loss of confidence, but he also projected a similar sense of hope and mental fortitude. After his first round, and an emotionally vulnerable post-round interview, Horschel shot even par on Friday. Although he didn’t make the cut, he proceeded to card a second-round 67 at the U.S. Open to advance to the weekend, a striking improvement from his performance at the Memorial.
Success in golf is not solely determined by physical prowess or technical expertise: it is equally shaped by an individual's ability to confront and overcome adversity. The best players in the game are those that can view these setbacks and obstacles as a necessary part of the journey and develop the patience and discipline needed to work through it.
We’ve seen this from Tiger Woods on both sides – missing the cut at the 2006 U.S. Open a few months after his dad died, marking his first missed cut after 38 majors as a professional, and memorably winning the 2019 Masters after a decade of various low points on and off the course. We saw this in Wyndham Clark, achieving U.S. Open glory after struggling to reach his potential for a good portion of his first five years on TOUR, wondering why he couldn’t perform to the level of his peers. And we’re currently seeing it in Rickie Fowler – creating unprecedented buzz and success in his career after nearly a decade of falling behind what he once was.
With a looming Ryder Cup, an optimistic outlook on his chances for The Open next month, and two extra days to decompress after missing the cut at LACC, Thomas will be one to watch this weekend in Connecticut as he responds to the aftermath of his struggle.
Sam Bennett: Playing the long game
Sam Bennett struggled on the weekend at the U.S. Open, but the recent Texas A&M grad has no shortage of confidence. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The Travelers marks Sam Bennett’s eighth PGA TOUR start and his fourth as professional, having turned pro following the NCAA Championship just four weeks ago. His confidence on the course and ease into the pressure and high stakes of a professional career are readily apparent, perhaps foreshadowed after defeating Ben Carr in the 2022 U.S. Amateur final. “They're great players, but I'm a better player,” Bennett said at the time, and he has maintained that confidence in the face of higher stakes and tougher competition.
It's hard to forget Bennett’s iconic Masters run early this season – the 23-year-old Texas A&M student started off his tournament 68-68, shooting the first bogey-free round by an amateur at the Masters since Billy Joe Patton in 1965 and the second-best 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters. He exuded an admirable confidence that he backed up with his numbers. “Before the week, people were telling me they hope I finish low amateur. I’m like, ‘That’s it? That’s only seven guys. There’s a green jacket on the line,’” Bennett said entering the weekend.
Unfortunately for him, Saturday and Sunday didn’t go nearly as well as he hoped. He went 76-74, still making waves with his T16 finish as an amateur but falling off the leaderboard’s first page. Bennett had a similar finish at the Memorial Tournament by Workday – opening in a steady 71-73-72, only to shoot 84 on Sunday and land himself in 63rd place.
And what about the U.S. Open?
Bennett’s solid 67-68 across the first two days at LACC kept him in contention, as he exuded the same confidence displayed at the Masters. “Yeah, I’m just ball-striking this course to death,” Bennett stated after his second round. However, he once again fell short with a 79 in the third round and a T43 finish – stout for an amateur, but disappointing for a player aiming for a major championship victory.
Bennett’s confidence isn’t misplaced at all – he has what it takes to compete with golf’s elite, and he knows it. As he heads to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers, a course recognized for its birdie opportunities and low scores, the test for Bennett will not be whether he can crank out a low score and land himself in contention, but whether he can keep it rolling through Sunday. He’ll be one to watch as he continues to find his pace and adjusts to TOUR events, as he strives to maintain longevity and consistency. One thing he won’t lack, as we’ve seen? Confidence.