Matthieu Pavon makes ace on No. 15 at U.S. Open

The DP World Tour pro qualified for his third U.S. Open, and first in four years, by shooting 8-under-par 136 at England’s Final Qualifying site, Walton Heath Golf Club. He owns three professional victories on smaller circuits in Europe: two on the Alps Tour and one on the French Tour. He also competed on the Challenge Tour, the DP World Tour’s top pathway circuit, before gaining his DP World Tour card in 2017. Pavon's father, Michael, is a former French professional soccer player.