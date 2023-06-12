Nick Taylor's win at RBC Canadian Open is 'everything'

While Taylor’s Canadian pals were front-and-center (and that big-hug moment with Markle will go down in Canadian sports lore as the most iconic of images), he was missing a couple key members of his squad. His wife, Andie – who gave him “a talking-to” after he sat 120th following the first round – was at home in British Columbia along with son Charlie and newborn daughter Harper Mae. They jumped on FaceTime, briefly, after his win. There were some tears. Taylor didn’t get that run-out-on-the-green moment with them, but it didn’t take away from how special the win turned out to be.