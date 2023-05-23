Q-School pressure hits different, just ask Scottie Scheffler

You can’t back your way into a TOUR card at Q-School. The host sites at Final Stage wouldn’t allow that, anyways. Sawgrass CC hosted THE PLAYERS Championship from 1977 through 1981 and currently hosts the prestigious John Hayt Invitational, a college event with its most recent medalist being Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, who was 15 under through 54 holes but seven strokes clear of second place. Dye’s Valley Course hosted the Korn Ferry Tour from 2010 to 2015, including the Korn Ferry Tour Championship from 2013 to 2015, with the winning score never exceeding 14 under. The course also hosted the circuit's Return to Golf event in 2020 after the pandemic hiatus; Luke List won at 12 under.