Inside Michael Block’s first day at Colonial

Another longtime friend and fellow competitor in Orange County, Hossler left Colonial at the turn. But it was Block’s only chance to see the rest of the course. Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson watched him hit his tee shot — perfect, just left of the right edge of the fairway bunker, exactly where Spieth told him to aim — on No. 10. Volunteers wished him well and asked for selfies. Block signed flags and balls and hats for kids. A tournament staffer in a golf cart told Block he’d remember his week at the PGA Championship for the rest of his life.